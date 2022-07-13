Single Point Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $222.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.