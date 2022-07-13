Single Point Partners LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $323.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $307.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $334.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.87 and a 200-day moving average of $281.55.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

