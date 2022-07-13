Single Point Partners LLC Has $947,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.10 and a 200-day moving average of $143.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

