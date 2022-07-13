Single Point Partners LLC Invests $288,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

