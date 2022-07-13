Single Point Partners LLC Invests $347,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $177.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

