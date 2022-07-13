Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €130.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €130.00 ($130.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($170.00) target price on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on Sixt in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($148.70) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €119.00 ($119.00) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €106.70 ($106.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €115.60 and its 200 day moving average is €131.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62. Sixt has a one year low of €95.20 ($95.20) and a one year high of €170.30 ($170.30).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

