Smartshare (SSP) Price Down 11% This Week

Smartshare (SSP) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $90,748.42 and approximately $776.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00056664 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011259 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars.

