Smoothy (SMTY) Market Cap Hits $62,079.53

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $62,079.53 and approximately $263,414.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00098456 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00169535 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

