SnowSwap Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $448,924.05 and $15,884.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00004895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

