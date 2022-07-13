Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 3,664.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAD. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 40.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,268,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,098,000 after purchasing an additional 648,731 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter worth $6,220,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 253.9% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 476,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 341,614 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $2,661,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 616,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

DNAD remained flat at $$9.72 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 152,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,999. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

