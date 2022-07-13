Solanium (SLIM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges. Solanium has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00101023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00171263 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

