Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Shares Down 3.4%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 21,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 6,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

SLSSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.