Sologenic (SOLO) Market Cap Achieves $80.24 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Sologenic has a market cap of $80.24 million and approximately $572,821.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sologenic has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

