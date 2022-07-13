Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -502.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.14.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 71.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

