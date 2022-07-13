Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295,000 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 0.5% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owned approximately 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. 105,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,114. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.