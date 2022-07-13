Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Sells 54,800 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance trimmed its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises 4.2% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owned approximately 1.14% of Golub Capital BDC worth $29,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

