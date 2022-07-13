S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Reduced by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

S&P Global stock traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.48 and a 200-day moving average of $383.19. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.