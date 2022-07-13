Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 603.0% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $17.45.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.