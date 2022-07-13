Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 603.0% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

