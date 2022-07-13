SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Increased by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.