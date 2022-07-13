SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Raised by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 8.5% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $20,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SDY stock opened at $119.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.32. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
