SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $330,000.

GNR opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.75. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

