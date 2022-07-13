SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.15

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 4752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

