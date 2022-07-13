Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $133.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.90.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

