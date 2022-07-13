Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 223,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

