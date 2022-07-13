Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 356,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 40,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day moving average of $177.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

