Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $234.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

