Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $706,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $280.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.