Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Target by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.40.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

