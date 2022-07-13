Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $175.69 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.12 and a 200 day moving average of $193.85.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

