Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.