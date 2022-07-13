Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,527 ($41.95).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,835 ($45.61) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($47.34) to GBX 3,650 ($43.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,828 ($33.63) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,910.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,982.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 930.26. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,371 ($28.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($49.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

