Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Grows Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 106,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,980,082. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.26.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

