Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,552. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

