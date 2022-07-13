Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $289.36. 28,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,223. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.11 and its 200 day moving average is $332.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

