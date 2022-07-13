Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 24,124 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,124 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 8.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $21,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $62.16. 4,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,070. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

