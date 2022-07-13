Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 280 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.73.

NYSE:A traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $119.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,534. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.82.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

