Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 60,902 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,902 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,389,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,064,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,432.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 176,812 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.39. 53,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,614. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

