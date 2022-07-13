Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.68

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.68 and traded as low as $0.77. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 167,473 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 792.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,727 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $208,169.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at $27,883,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 990,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

