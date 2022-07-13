Spheroid Universe Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $172,600.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00091902 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016753 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,123,052,048 coins and its circulating supply is 123,052,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

