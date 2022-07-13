Splinterlands (SPS) Hits Market Cap of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00101511 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

