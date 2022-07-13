Splyt Market Cap Reaches $3.14 Million (SHOPX)

Splyt (SHOPX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Splyt has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Splyt has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $320,718.00 worth of Splyt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splyt coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00101907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00167101 BTC.

Splyt Profile

Splyt’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,695,751 coins. Splyt’s official Twitter account is @splytcore

