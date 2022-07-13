Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.50 million-$148.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.34 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.

CXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $22.89.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,543 shares of company stock worth $1,342,467. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

