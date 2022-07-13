Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $288,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 778,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,206 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,915. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

