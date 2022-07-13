Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 352,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,548,852.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $89,849.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,553 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,157. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 32.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

