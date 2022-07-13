SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SSAAY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. 390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 26.85%. On average, analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSAAY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 77 to SEK 68 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

