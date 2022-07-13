SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SSAAY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. 390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 26.85%. On average, analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)
