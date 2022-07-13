Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, a growth of 646.3% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.37) to GBX 800 ($9.51) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.21) to GBX 730 ($8.68) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 75,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.