Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, a growth of 646.3% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.37) to GBX 800 ($9.51) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.21) to GBX 730 ($8.68) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 75,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

