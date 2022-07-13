State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in State Street were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of State Street by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in State Street by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in State Street by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

NYSE STT traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $61.13. 18,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,738. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.