State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $91.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on STT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.
Shares of State Street stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. State Street has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after buying an additional 85,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after buying an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
