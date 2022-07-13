State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $91.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. State Street has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that State Street will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after buying an additional 85,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after buying an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.