Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.14 million.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.19. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 341.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other Steelcase news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

