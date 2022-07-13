Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 76.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$63.85 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.40.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of STLC traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.10. 708,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,417. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$30.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.